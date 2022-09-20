Bethesda Naval fire station in ‘total disrepair,’ Van Hollen says

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was the kind of thing he expected to happen inside a burning building but instead it happened at his firehouse: Military firefighter James Freeman stepped out of his bunk room at Naval Support Activity Bethesda and plunged right through the floor. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight His left leg punctured the water-damaged wood as the rest of his body remained above the linoleum tile, tearing his Achilles’ tendon and leaving him hospitalized for a day this past June.

“I’ve been in the government since 2002, and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Freeman said. “I guess I’m a little bitter about the situation. It could have been 100 percent avoidable, my injury.”

There were warnings about poor conditions for years, even before the main firehouse building went up in flames in 2019, causing significant damage. And when Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) visited the installation Monday, they said the facilities remained in a “total state of disrepair” and they demanded that the Navy prioritize building a new fire station to protect the firefighters from hazardous living conditions.

Van Hollen and Raskin said that despite years of pressing the Navy to take care of the problems, they have continued to receive reports of sagging floors, mold, structural issues or rodents, including a mouse found in the refrigeration system recently, which a Navy spokesman characterized as a single event. At this point, Van Hollen said, the costs of the seemingly never-ending repairs and the cost to the firefighters’ safety far exceeds the cost of simply building a new station, which the Navy has not yet committed to doing in its next budget.

“The cost of doing nothing, just in terms of dollars and sense, are huge — even bigger in terms of the human cost and risk to the firefighters,” Van Hollen told reporters after touring the facilities and meeting with Freeman.

“Clearly when you have firefighters falling through the floor of the firehouse, you have a problem,” said Edward Kelly, general president of the International Association of Firefighters, who joined the lawmakers at the news conference.

The original firehouse was built in the 1940s, servicing the installation and surrounding Montgomery County neighborhoods, and caught fire in 2019. But even before then, it had been under scrutiny for poor conditions. The bunkhouse where firefighters live, on the other hand, was built in 2011 and was only supposed to be temporary.

In a letter to Van Hollen in July, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said the Navy completed “preliminary planning” for a new 16,500-square-foot firehouse at the Bethesda installation at an estimated cost of $22.5 million, but the project is in the department’s pipeline alongside myriad others. Del Toro also said the Navy had awarded contracts to repair the damaged flooring, construct new door frames and upgrade the building to address a water-intrusion problem.

A Navy spokesperson added Monday that repairs to air conditioning were also done, and a contract has been awarded to repair the ceiling in the engine-bay that had been water-damaged. That ceiling had also previously collapsed in 2019, Freeman said, and the recent repair contract is due to lingering problems.

But in a statement, the Navy did not commit to building the new firehouse through the 2024 budget, saying decisions haven’t yet been made about the budget.

The conditions are part of a pattern of problems with the living situation at the installation that have persisted for years. Earlier this year, service members living at base barracks at NSA Bethesda, which is home to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, lodged a flood of complaints ranging from no hot water to broken air conditioning. Two buildings underwent major repairs, and one of those buildings is set to reopen soon after residents were relocated, a spokesman said Monday. Maryland lawmakers wrote to the Navy at that time to once again urge the Navy to prioritize improving the conditions at the installation — including the firehouse — and found themselves writing a similar letter after the floor collapsed at the station.

Freeman said that was not even the first time the floor had collapsed, underscoring the limited durability of the maintenance repairs. Seven or eight months earlier, in virtually the same spot of the living quarters, the floor caved a little — “enough to scare me,” Freeman said. Repairs were done, but were insufficient. After Freeman fell through he was out for three months in rehab, he said.

Scott Burkhardt, the president of the National Capital Professional Firefighters, said it was only a “reasonable expectation in a developed society to go to work and not fall through the floor of their place of employment.”

“We’re worried about sagging floors and sagging carpentry when we’re trying to salvage somebody’s house after their house was on fire,” Burkhardt said. “We shouldn’t be worried about rodent and insect infestations. This isn’t Jumanji. This is our livelihood.”

A spokesman for the naval installation, Jeremy Brooks, said the floor collapse was caused by a water intrusion issue, and that the flooring has since been repaired. Van Hollen said that same water issue has caused mold and mosquito problems indoors.

“Most people put their mosquito zappers outside the house on their patio. The mosquito zappers are inside, because there’s so much water damage that there’s mold growing,” Van Hollen said. The repeated repairs have created the effect that the building is “being held together by chewing gum,” he said.

Burkhardt said that the base firefighters have had a strong working relationship with the commanding officer and public works department tasked with doing repairs. He said they have tried to do the best they can, but that it’s a top-down funding issue, with repairs functioning as “Band-Aids.”

“We have a fantastic relationship with our public works officer here — he’s pouring his heart and soul into trying to facilitate this,” Burkhardt said. “But he’s hamstrung, as is the commanding officer here, with the limited resources and the limited budget that he has."

The commanding officer at NSA Bethesda, Capt. Scott Switzer, said in a statement that he is in “constant communication regarding any issues in fire department facilities, and we work to correct those issues immediately when they arise. We remain committed to our firefighters’ safety and comfort.”

The Navy will be expected to submit its fiscal year 2024 budget early next year, and Van Hollen and Raskin said they plan to ensure the Navy makes the new construction a priority.

“We have the resources in the United States of America to allow firefighters who are protecting all of us to have a decent and safe environment,” Raskin said, adding that the Navy’s “mammoth budget” should be able to make room for the new construction without an issue.

