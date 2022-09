Two men are dead after what police are saying was an attempted break-in at a home in Hyattsville.

Police said the incident unfolded at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday when they got a call for a “burglary in progress” in the 5600 block of 30th Avenue. When officers arrived, a car was leaving with a man inside who had been shot. Family of the man said “someone broke into their home and shot him.”