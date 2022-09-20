An officer fatally shot a man who was suicidal in Riverdale Park

Gift Article Share

A man was fatally shot Monday by a police officer in Riverdale Park. The Maryland Office of the Attorney General said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. when officers with the Riverdale Park Police department responded to a home in the 4700 block of Oglethorpe Street near East-West Highway for a report of a man who was suicidal and had “access to firearms,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

When officers arrived they spoke for “several minutes with the man at the front door of the home.” The man went inside the home and to a bedroom upstairs, officials said.

Officers followed the man inside the home and “gave him commands to stop,” but he “did not comply,” the statement said.

Once inside the bedroom, the man pointed a handgun at officers and one officer shot the man, officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.

Authorities said a body camera on the officer who shot the man was active at the time. Officials said the Independent Investigations Division will typically release body-camera footage within 14 days of an incident.

This story will be updated.

