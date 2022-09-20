Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

David Marriott was 15 when he got his first job: washing dishes at a hotel near the Beltway in Bethesda. That was in 1988. His brother Stephen happened to be the general manager there. “He made sure I was on time,” David said. “He ran a tight ship.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Now it’s David who helps keep the ship tight — shiny, squeak-free and steaming forward — as chairman of the board of Marriott International. Back in the ’80s, the hotel he worked at was known as the Pooks Hill Marriott. Today, it’s called the Bethesda Marriott, which is not to be confused with the company’s new hotel, the Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ, which — as that long name suggests — sits across from Marriott’s new headquarters.

That’s a lot of “Marriotts,” but, then, a lot of Marriotts have been involved in the company’s success. There’s David Marriott himself. There’s his father, Bill Marriott Jr. And there’s Bill Jr.’s father, J. Willard (Bill) Marriott, who in 1927 opened a root beer stand on 14th Street NW. That space was so narrow — eight feet — they had to shoehorn the necessary soda-making equipment inside.

On Monday morning, the ribbon was cut on Marriott’s new headquarters at 7750 Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda. At 785,000 square feet, it’s plenty big enough. Its 21 floors — well, 20; there’s no 13th floor — encompass work spaces, a day-care center, a fitness center, a test kitchen, and an Innovation and Design Lab.

But what David wanted to show me first was just off the lobby: the Cabinet of Curiosities. It’s a wall adorned with relics of the company’s history, from restaurant menus to pie tins, from “Do Not Disturb” hang tags to a bicycle bearing a sign on the saddle: “Follow Me.”

“That’s from our first hotel, the Twin Bridges Marriott,” David said.

That motor hotel opened near the Pentagon in Arlington in 1957. After guests checked in, they would get back in their cars and follow a bicycle-riding bellman to find their room.

The Marriotts were from Utah. How’d they end up in Washington?

David said his grandfather came to New England to do his two-year Latter-day Saints mission. During that time, he visited Washington and thought it had two things going for it: The plenitude of government workers assured a customer base. And during the summer, it was hot and humid. Who wouldn’t want ice-cold root beer?

And so he opened that root beer stand. By the time Bill Sr. opened his second location, at Ninth and G NW, he had married Alice Sheets. He’d also come to a realization: During a Washington winter, ice-cold root beer might not sell.

What they needed was food. Alice’s facility with language — she’d been a Spanish major in college — allowed her to go to the Mexican Embassy to get recipes for tamales and chili. The food was spicy and served warm, inspiring the new name of their eatery: the Hot Shoppe. The chain exploded.

I don’t think I ever had a tamale at a Hot Shoppes, but, like many a Washingtonian, I consumed my fair share of Teen Twist ham sandwiches and Might Mo hamburgers. There aren’t any Hot Shoppes anymore — the last one closed, in Marlow Heights, in 1999 — but they’re resurrected in the name of the new building’s staff cafeteria, which is called the Hot Shoppe. The Mighty Mo will occasionally be on the menu, too, which means if you want a culinary blast from the past, you’ll have to be hired by Marriott.

If all Marriott did was restaurants, it probably wouldn’t have needed this new building, which has room for 2,800 employees and replaces the company’s old HQ near Westfield Montgomery mall. After catering for airlines, the company got into the lodging business. They have 8,100 hotels under 30 brands, from Aloft to Ritz-Carlton. The new building includes a lab where room layouts can be mocked up and tinkered with. Then they’ll be built in the new Marriott hotel across a plaza to see what guests think.

The views are great from atop the glassy new headquarters, designed by the firm Gensler. David pointed out Sugarloaf Mountain in the distance. We were standing near a notch in the building. Twenty floors below was the reason for the notch: the Tastee Diner building, whose owner had declined to sell.

“When my parents were away, the woman who watched me used to take me there,” he said.

Not to Hot Shoppes?

“She liked Tastee Diner,” David said.

It can seem like our area doesn’t make anything — no factories, no mills — but it did produce Marriott International. And it produced all those Marriotts, who seem to retain a sense of the company’s history.

David’s family used to have a dog called Mighty Mo. It was a name they felt they had to give him, he said. After all, their next-door neighbors — the McDonalds — had a dog named Big Mac.

