Another stolen puppy returned in D.C.; three still missing

Another stolen puppy has been returned after he and six litter mates were stolen from their mother in Washington. Officials with the Humane Rescue Alliance said Tuesday a fourth puppy — named Apollo — has been reunited with his mom, Godiva, and three other siblings — Link, Glitter and Aries. Apollo was brought Monday night to the humane rescue offices with his favorite toy, a lamb chop.

Authorities said they’re “working with the family who unsuspectingly” bought Apollo and brought him to them. Once he’s older and stronger and can be separated from his mom and littermates, they said, they plan to return him to that family.

But Godiva’s three remaining puppies are still missing and officials said they’re still trying to get them back.

The tale of the stolen puppies started in mid-July when Godiva, malnourished and pregnant, was picked up by the humane rescue alliance. It cared for her and she successfully bore a litter of seven puppies in early August.

Godiva, a 1-year-old that’s believed to be a Labrador mix, was transferred to a foster home so she could be with her 5-week-old puppies.

But in late August, rescue officials got a call that a dog was found tied to a pole outside a home on Crittenden Street NE. They got the dog and realized it was Godiva. But she was without her pups.

After a search at another home in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street NE, they found one of the seven puppies. The three others have been returned over the last few days to the rescue group.

Investigators at the humane rescue alliance have given few details about the case because they said it is under investigation and they’re trying to figure out how, why and at what point Godiva was separated from her puppies.

Anyone with a tip can call humane rescue officials at 202-723-5730.

