D.C. Council approves new office to aid migrants arriving on buses

The D.C. Council on Tuesday voted to create a new government office that lawmakers say will offer immediate support to the thousands of asylum seekers being bused to the District at the directive of GOP governors from southern states, despite concerns from advocates about some of the bill’s provisions. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The bill to create the new Office of Migrant Services was written by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who declared a public emergency over the situation earlier this month. In a letter to council members Tuesday encouraging them to approve the measure, Bowser estimated that at least 9,400 people have arrived in D.C. since April through busing programs created by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) — which she called a “humanitarian crisis.”

Bowser’s public emergency declaration permits her to use $10 million from the city’s contingency funds to establish the office; she plans to seek reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Bowser’s emergency bill enables the Office of Migrant Services to provide asylum seekers who are in the city temporarily with short-term support like food, clothing, legal services and shelter, helping relieve the burden on local nonprofits which have thus far handled the brunt of the response.

“We haven’t had a system in our government structure that will allow us to support migrants that have been bused here, that have been paroled to the United States, that are moving around the United States,” Bowser told reporters Monday. “We haven’t had a way to deal with [them] humanely and efficiently. And that’s what this office and these sets of services will allow us to do.”

The council voted 12-0 to approve the bill. Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) voted “present,” citing her desire to ensure the measure strikes the right balance.

But in recent days, advocates for the homeless have warned that the bill’s language is too broad and places migrants into a lower tier of city services — stripping them of some protections that are guaranteed to people experiencing homelessness in D.C. through the city’s Homeless Services Reform Act (HSRA).

That law mandates that families be placed in private rooms with their own bathroom facilities instead of in congregate settings — a safeguard against potential predatory behavior, especially against children. Bowser’s bill allows contractors to house multiple people in congregate settings, including single adults.

“Some of these revisions wouldn’t be necessary if [the bill] was really only targeting temporary migrants passing through,” said Rachel Rintelmann, interim co-executive director of the nonprofit Legal Aid Society of the District of Columbia, which was among dozens of local groups to request changes to the bill.

In 1 day, 36 orgs/experts & 100s of individuals asked DC Council to create Office of Migrant Services without harming unhoused persons. Thank you to all of our partners/allies for joining us in this message of justice. The Council votes tomorrow. @ChmnMendelson @BrianneKNadeau pic.twitter.com/xJNFxF0Gvh — Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless (@WashLegalClinic) September 19, 2022

Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) tried to address the advocates’ concerns through amendments that would instruct the Office of Migrant Services to prioritize non-congregate shelters for families with children and would require anyone who is denied services from the new office to receive written and oral notice, as well as the chance for an appeal.

She also wanted to strike a clause from Bowser’s version of the bill that denies HSRA eligibility to immigrants who awaiting hearings outside the District — noting that D.C. lacks an immigration court. That means migrants who live in D.C. and are awaiting an immigration interview or hearing would become ineligible for HSRA protections, which include eviction prevention services.

While several lawmakers said that Pinto’s proposed changes had merit, they voted 9-4 against her amendment.

Emergency bills require nine votes to pass and remain in effect for 90 days. Council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), who introduced the bill Tuesday, said her committee will hold a hearing on a permanent version of the bill next month, a process that she and other members said will allow the council to better address some of the advocates’ concerns.

“Right now, the idea is let’s get the office stood up, let’s support folks as they’re arriving,” Nadeau said.

The council’s vote comes as the scene on the ground in D.C. is shifting. In recent days, busloads of migrants from Texas have arrived at the National Observatory — near Vice President Harris’s official residence — rather than the initial drop-off site near Union Station in Northeast D.C., sharpening national focus on the situation. Buses coming from Arizona are still stopping at their usual drop-off location near Union Station, immigrant advocates say.

Ashley Tjhung, an organizer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, a coalition of groups assisting the migrants, said the increased publicity surrounding the drop-off site in front of Harris’s residence has coincided with a surge in social media threats.

“We don’t think anything is a very present concern,” she said. “Still, the uptick in anonymous threats is very concerning.”

Bowser, who was rejected twice by the Pentagon when she asked for National Guard support to help with the arrivals, said in her letter that she expects the busing programs to continue. She opposed any changes to the emergency bill, which she said could “divert valuable personnel and operational resources away from individuals in need of services.”

In its first legislative meeting after the summer recess, the council also tackled dozens of other measures, including key pieces of legislation related to cars and transit.

One bill, introduced by D.C. Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) and other lawmakers, allows people on bicycles and scooters to treat a stop sign as a yield sign, also known as an Idaho Stop, and also bans right-on-red turns at all traffic lights beginning in January 2025, except at intersections where the District’s Department of Transportation determines it would “improve safety” to allow them.

The council voted 13-0 to approve Cheh’s bill, which will require a second vote to pass before it heads to Bowser’s desk.

