However, the area around the base of the monument was closed temporarily, police said.

Police said a man was in custody. The specific nature of the vandalism could not be learned immediately.

An act of vandalism was carried out Tuesday night at the Washington Monument, according to the U.S. Park Police.

The monument, in the form of an obelisk, stands south of the White House on the National Mall and is one of the most-recognized symbols of Washington, the United States and the Founding Fathers.