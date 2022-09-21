18-year-old arrested in Fairfax homicide, police say

Gift Article Share

A man was arrested and charged in connection with a recent fatal shooting in the Woodlawn area, Fairfax County police announced Wednesday. Kevin Alexander Lemus, 18, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the killing of 19-year-old Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores, police said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police said that Lemus was arrested Tuesday night around 7 p.m., in the 7200 block of John Paul Drive.

Police said the incident on Sept. 18 began when Diaz Flores was standing outside of a friend’s apartment in the 8400 block of Graves Street. Diaz Flores and a group of friends had just returned from a social gathering in Maryland and were waiting outside of the apartment from a ride home, police said.

Police said Lemus passed Diaz Flores and his friends, and Diaz Flores and Lemus exchanged words. The argument escalated, and Diaz Flores was shot in the upper body, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“This murder was senseless,” said Maj. Ed O’Carroll of the Fairfax County Police Department, adding that Lemus “confessed to being the trigger puller.”

Police said they have not located the firearm used in the shooting, and they declined to detail a motive.

No attorney was listed for Lemus in online court records.

