Two suspicious packages investigated, cleared in D.C.

Authorities on Wednesday afternoon investigated two suspicious packages — one at a building that contains Justice Department offices and another near the U.S. Capitol — but ultimately cleared both without finding anything dangerous.
Another package was found near the southwest drive of the U.S. Capitol and Independence Avenue SW. U.S. Capitol Police evacuated the U.S. Botanic Garden and closed down the southwest drive of the Capitol Building and parts of Independence Avenue during their investigation. The agency announced before 5 p.m. Wednesday that there was “nothing dangerous” inside the package.
D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said there was “no indication” the two incidents were related.