Two suspicious packages investigated, cleared in D.C.

One package was found on the 1400 block of New York Avenue NW. Photos circulating online showed firefighters outside a building that houses the Justice Department’s fraud section. D.C. police later said that they did not find hazardous material.

Authorities on Wednesday afternoon investigated two suspicious packages — one at a building that contains Justice Department offices and another near the U.S. Capitol — but ultimately cleared both without finding anything dangerous.

Another package was found near the southwest drive of the U.S. Capitol and Independence Avenue SW. U.S. Capitol Police evacuated the U.S. Botanic Garden and closed down the southwest drive of the Capitol Building and parts of Independence Avenue during their investigation. The agency announced before 5 p.m. Wednesday that there was “nothing dangerous” inside the package.