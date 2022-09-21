The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Two suspicious packages investigated, cleared in D.C.

U.S. Capitol Police briefly evacuated the Botanic Garden during one probe. A D.C. police spokesman said there was no indication the incidents were connected.

September 21, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. EDT
A view of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. Authorities investigated a suspicious package nearby but did not find anything dangerous. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg News)

Authorities on Wednesday afternoon investigated two suspicious packages — one at a building that contains Justice Department offices and another near the U.S. Capitol — but ultimately cleared both without finding anything dangerous.

One package was found on the 1400 block of New York Avenue NW. Photos circulating online showed firefighters outside a building that houses the Justice Department’s fraud section. D.C. police later said that they did not find hazardous material.

Another package was found near the southwest drive of the U.S. Capitol and Independence Avenue SW. U.S. Capitol Police evacuated the U.S. Botanic Garden and closed down the southwest drive of the Capitol Building and parts of Independence Avenue during their investigation. The agency announced before 5 p.m. Wednesday that there was “nothing dangerous” inside the package.

D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said there was “no indication” the two incidents were related.

