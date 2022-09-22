Police arrest man in fatal shooting in Southeast Washington

Gift Article Share

D.C. police on Thursday arrested a man in a fatal shooting that occurred in May in Southeast Washington’s Fairlawn neighborhood, according to a statement from the department. Marcus Barringer, 31, was charged with second-degree murder while armed in the death of Rashad Davis, 32, who was shot about 4:30 p.m. on May 6.

The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Nicholson Street SE, near Pennsylvania and Minnesota avenues in a neighborhood near the Anacostia River.

Police said members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Barringer, who is from Southeast Washington.

Authorities did not comment further on the case. Barringer could make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Friday, when additional information about the allegations would be made public.

