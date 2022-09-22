The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Climate activists protesting Manchin’s permitting bill arrested in D.C.

By
September 22, 2022 at 3:59 p.m. EDT
Environmental activists block the entrance to the Hart Senate Office building in Washington on Sept. 22 to protest Sen. Joe Manchin III's (D-W.Va.) legislation that would fast-track fossil fuel project approvals. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

U.S. Capitol police arrested 11 people protesting Thursday at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington after they entered a vestibule and refused to leave, Capitol police spokesman Tim Barber said.

The demonstrators, climate advocates protesting legislation that would expedite the nation’s permitting process for energy projects, stood in a line and passed around a megaphone, each speaker decrying the “dirty deal" and demanding lawmakers vote no on any legislation that further invests in polluting infrastructure, according to a live stream of the protest.

Those arrested were all directors with national environmental groups, protest organizers said.

To secure the support of Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) for the Inflation Reduction Act — the climate, energy and health-care package that was the climate movement’s biggest legislative success — Democratic leadership reached a side deal with Manchin to pass permitting revision.

On Wednesday, Manchin revealed the text of the permitting bill, which includes shortening environmental review periods for projects and expediting the 300-mile-long Mountain Valley Pipeline, a natural gas pipeline across West Virginia and Virginia that is a key priority for Manchin and a project that protesters have opposed for years.

After demonstrators on Thursday delivered speeches criticizing this bill, they sat in a circle and remained in the vestibule, despite orders to disperse. Capitol Police arrested them for unlawful entry, Barber said.

