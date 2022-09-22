Climate activists protesting Manchin’s permitting bill arrested in D.C.

U.S. Capitol police arrested 11 people protesting Thursday at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington after they entered a vestibule and refused to leave, Capitol police spokesman Tim Barber said.
BREAKING: The heads of 13 climate + EJ orgs are on Capitol Hill in DC right now, risking arrest to denounce Senator Manchin’s #DirtyDeal to fast-track fossil fuel projects.— Climate Justice Alliance (CJA) (@CJAOurPower) September 22, 2022
We stand w/ them and the frontline-led movement rising up to say #NoDirtyDeal! https://t.co/2D6Z6VlGyN
Those arrested were all directors with national environmental groups, protest organizers said.
To secure the support of Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) for the Inflation Reduction Act — the climate, energy and health-care package that was the climate movement’s biggest legislative success — Democratic leadership reached a side deal with Manchin to pass permitting revision.
On Wednesday, Manchin revealed the text of the permitting bill, which includes shortening environmental review periods for projects and expediting the 300-mile-long Mountain Valley Pipeline, a natural gas pipeline across West Virginia and Virginia that is a key priority for Manchin and a project that protesters have opposed for years.
After demonstrators on Thursday delivered speeches criticizing this bill, they sat in a circle and remained in the vestibule, despite orders to disperse. Capitol Police arrested them for unlawful entry, Barber said.