Maryland A.G. settles with Kushner-owned company over housing conditions

A property management company owned by the family of former president Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3,250,000 civil penalty along with restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit brought by Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D), who alleged the firm charged tenants illegal fees and housed them in apartments with leaking roofs, excessive mold, rodent infestations and other issues.

The lawsuit claimed that Westminster Management engaged in “unfair or deceptive trade practices” at 17 residential communities located in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County.

While Westminster continues to deny the allegations, the settlement will potentially pay restitution to tens of thousands of current and former tenants.

The affiliate of Kushner Cos. “victimized consumers, many of whom are financially vulnerable,” the lawsuit alleged, placing them in units “infested by rodents and vermin, plagued with water leaks … and, at times, lacking in basic utilities.”

Frosh has said the scope of violations and the number of tenants affected in the case are the most severe his office has ever seen.

The settlement requires Westminster to return what the suit said were excessive application fees, small credit balances the company improperly retained and unpaid security deposit interest. It lays out a procedure under which current and former tenants can make claims to a special master, who can return rent to those who faced serious maintenance issues like leaks or bedbug infestations.

Kushner stepped down as chief executive of Kushner Cos. in 2017 when he became a senior White House adviser to President Donald Trump.

“Westminster is pleased to have settled this litigation with no admission of liability or wrongdoing,” Peter Febo, Kushner Cos.' chief operating officer, said Friday. “We look forward to moving past this matter so that we can focus on our ever-expanding real estate portfolio.”

Several months before the lawsuit was filed, when Trump characterized the late Democratic Rep. Elijah E. Cummings’s Baltimore-based congressional district as a “rodent infested mess,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. (D) called the insults ironic, pointing to the allegations of neglect and disrepair at Kushner’s properties.

The Kushner family has been the subject of fierce scrutiny and criticism in parts of Maryland, where it manages a wide portfolio of apartment complexes. In 2017, Baltimore County officials revealed that Kushner Cos. properties were cited for more than 200 code violations in a calendar year.

