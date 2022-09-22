Virginia judge boots progressive prosecutor from second case

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Virginia judge once again has booted Loudoun County’s progressive prosecutor from a criminal case, a judicial intervention that analysts say is extraordinary and raises questions about whether he is exceeding the bounds of his authority. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the latest move, Circuit Court Judge James E. Plowman Jr. this month disqualified Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj (D) from the misdemeanor case against a Leesburg father who was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest last year. The charges came after the father showed up at a Loudoun County School Board meeting to protest what he said was a coverup of his daughter’s sexual assault in a Stone Bridge High School bathroom.

The case has become a rallying cry for conservatives nationwide, fueling backlash against a policy in Loudoun County schools — put in place after the assault — that allowed transgender students to use bathrooms that match their gender identity. Authorities have described the assailant as a male student wearing a skirt; the girl’s parents have alleged the person was “gender fluid.”

Judges only in rare instances remove attorneys from ongoing cases, but it was Plowman’s second time booting Biberaj from a case this year. Some legal experts have questioned whether Plowman has the legal authority to remove Biberaj from such cases, while others have said the judge’s moves raise separation-of-powers concerns.

“No statute gives Virginia judges the power to do this,” said Darryl K. Brown, a professor of law and criminal procedure at the University of Virginia School of Law. “The sole statute that empowers judges to appoint a substitute for a local prosecutor authorizes that action only in very limited circumstances: when the commonwealth’s attorney ‘is unable to act, or to attend to his official duties as attorney for the Commonwealth, due to sickness, disability or other reason of a temporary nature.’ ”

Virginia’s highest court, Brown said, has held that the phrase “other reason of a temporary nature” refers to circumstances such as a sickness or disability.

The judge’s moves are the latest head winds facing Biberaj, who says crime has fallen even as she has cut down on pretrial detention for nonviolent, low-level offenders. A recall campaign has gathered thousands of signatures, and organizers said they expect to begin the formal court process to remove the prosecutor next year. Other judges have booted attorneys in Biberaj’s office from cases involving a different sexual assault and recall attempts of a school board official. The chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, a Democrat, has criticized Biberaj for hiring a sex offender as a paralegal and then inaccurately blaming the county’s human resources department for the lapse. The sex offender was dismissed within days.

But the most potent criticism has come from Plowman, who led the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for 15 years as a Republican before taking the bench in 2019. Biberaj frequently criticized his legacy during her campaign.

Plowman’s one-page order, dated Sept. 2, says the court could not find that Biberaj had a direct conflict of interest. But the judge called into question Biberaj’s impartiality and replaced her with Eric Olsen, the Republican prosecutor in Stafford County. Olsen said he received a courtesy call from Plowman before the appointment but that the judge did not say why he had been chosen.

“The concerns about the public confidence in the integrity of the prosecution as well as the Defendant’s concerns regarding the impartiality of the Commonwealth’s Attorney are sufficiently grounded,” the judge’s order says. “As a result the integrity of the Defendant’s due process rights is in jeopardy and must be protected.”

In a statement to The Washington Post, Biberaj said: “I and the voters of Loudoun County are concerned that their elected commonwealth’s attorney is being prevented from serving them. I will not speak to the issue of any bias against me or my office but leave it to the community to make its own conclusions.”

William M. Stanley Jr., an attorney for the father charged with disorderly conduct, accused Biberaj of bias and asked the judge to remove her from the case because she was heavily criticized after the student accused in the Stone Bridge High School sexual assault case was initially released. In a legal brief, Stanley, who is also a Republican state senator in Virginia, added that Biberaj “has been a fierce proponent of criminal justice reform” and was a member of a private Facebook group called Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun, which has been accused of doxing opponents of teaching critical race theory in public schools. Stanley’s brief did not explain how these activities affected his client’s case.

The sexual assault at Stone Bridge took place in late May 2021. The school board meeting at which the girl’s father was arrested was held in June. The student assailant was arrested July 8, 2021, and released pending trial. Virginia law does not allow authorities to hold juveniles for more than three weeks in jail before charges are adjudicated or transferred to a different court for adult proceedings. After being released, the student was charged with sexually assaulting another girl, at a different school, in October 2021. The student was found to have committed both assaults.

“I am pleased by the court’s fair and just ruling, and I look forward to proving my innocence for my actions at the June 22, 2021, Loudoun County School Board meeting at the upcoming criminal trial,” the father, 49, said in a statement after Plowman removed Biberaj from his case.

The Post is not naming the father to protect the identity of his daughter, a juvenile victim of sexual assault.

The father was convicted of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in Loudoun County General District Court. He appealed to the Circuit Court, and the case landed on Plowman’s docket. At a hearing May 2, Plowman dismissed the charge of resisting arrest, leaving only the disorderly conduct charge.

A Loudoun County sheriff’s deputy who participated in the father’s arrest wrote in a police report that the school board meeting had turned rowdy, with disruptions from protesters and counterprotesters. Amid the hubbub, a woman told the father “that she was going to ruin his business,” the report says, and the father clenched his fists, called her an epithet and “advanced on her.”

“Immediately upon seeing that, I tried to restrain him, but he pulled away,” Loudoun County sheriff’s deputy Timothy Iversen wrote in the report, adding that the father “resisted by refusing to give me and other deputies his hands, instead continuing to hold them under his body.”

“Multiple deputies had to utilize active counter measures including punching and what appeared to be pressure points to get his hands out from underneath his body and into handcuffs,” Iversen wrote.

Biberaj said she was not at the school board meeting and did not know the Leesburg father who was arrested.

“The evidence is that while at the school board hearing, [the father] engaged in aggressive behaviors that caused a Loudoun County deputy to be concerned about the physical safety of a woman,” Biberaj said. “When the deputy interceded, [the father] tussled with him and other deputies,” Biberaj said, adding that the “prosecution was based on the investigation and arrest by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.”

Plowman declined to comment. Court staff cited ethical restrictions that prevent judges from speaking publicly about pending cases.

Miriam Krinsky, executive director of the group Fair and Just Prosecution, said Biberaj was under fire from political foes because the progressive prosecutor was trying to “roll back tough-on-crime policies that have cost us billions of dollars, wasted many lives and have not made our communities safer.”

Sean Kennedy, head of the group Virginians for Safe Communities, which is leading the recall effort against Biberaj, said Plowman’s orders to disqualify Biberaj were extraordinary but justified. In addition to being disqualified from cases by at least three judges, he said, the commonwealth’s attorney’s office under Biberaj also hired a sex offender to be a paralegal without conducting a background check.

“She’s doing things that are beyond the pale,” Kennedy said. “Buta personally prosecuted the father on medium-to-mild misdemeanor charges. That is extraordinary. … The idea that she would have no sympathy for him but would have sympathy for every other criminal defendant in front of this court is really disturbing.”

Biberaj said her office received the application for the temporary paralegal position “from the county HR department.” “Our assumption was that the screening process included a background check. The application listed work history that included the Department of Justice,” she said. The man’s federal probation officer called on his second day of work, and Biberaj terminated him after learning of his record, she said.

“As a result of this experience, we worked with HR to amend the applications to affirmatively ask about criminal convictions, a new background check vendor was selected, and our office does the background check verification prior to the start date of any team member followed by a fingerprint check after hiring,” Biberaj added.

The legal feud between Biberaj and Plowman flared up this year when the judge accused prosecutors in her office of hiding details from a 19-year-old defendant’s criminal and juvenile record to “sell” a plea deal that called for six months in prison for nonviolent robbery charges.

Judges have the power to reject plea agreements between prosecutors and defendants, which is an uncommon step in and of itself. But Plowman went further, issuing an order in June that disqualified Biberaj and all 23 lawyers in her office from the case. As a replacement, the judge tapped the Fauquier County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Biberaj protested the move and said her opponents were “trying to subvert the will of the voters.” She asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to annul Plowman’s order in the case.

A group of progressive prosecutors from across the country, including several from Northern Virginia, filed an amicus brief in the state Supreme Court in support of Biberaj. They argue that Plowman’s order “sets a dangerous precedent around eroding the will of voters and intruding into discretion uniquely vested in our nation’s and Virginia’s elected prosecutors.”

