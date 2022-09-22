A guide to the 2022 Virginia general election

Early voting in Virginia kicks off Friday, marking the start of the mad dash to Election Day in this year’s midterms with several high-profile races on the ballot in Virginia that could help determine which party controls Congress.

Democrats and the GOP have been wrestling to steer the narrative in the election. Republicans have been hammering on the economy and inflation and attacking Democrats for what they call “wasteful spending” in the Inflation Reduction Act, which the Congressional Budget Office estimated won’t materially affect inflation either way. Democrats, meanwhile, have been pouring millions into advertising on abortion after the overturn of Roe v. Wade, painting opponents as extreme in their opposition to abortion — while touting cutting health-care costs and boosting clean energy as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.