Fairfax police ask people to shelter in place after cars damaged by gunfire

Fairfax County police asked people to shelter in place after multiple cars were found Friday morning damaged by gunfire in the Bailey’s Crossroads area. No injuries have been reported, police said.
Police released few immediate details of the shooting, such as whether the vehicles were occupied when they were shot at. Police did not specify the nature of the call that led them to dispatch officers.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area, Gerhard said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.