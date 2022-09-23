Fairfax police ask people to shelter in place after cars damaged by gunfire

Fairfax County police asked people to shelter in place after multiple cars were found Friday morning damaged by gunfire in the Bailey’s Crossroads area. No injuries have been reported, police said.

Officers were dispatched at about 11:15 a.m. to the 3500 block of South Jefferson St., Sgt. Tara Gerhard said. Two or three cars were damaged by gunfire, but police said there was no active shooter. The area is full of busy shops and restaurants.