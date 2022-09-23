The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Fairfax police ask people to shelter in place after cars damaged by gunfire

By
September 23, 2022 at 12:51 p.m. EDT

Fairfax County police asked people to shelter in place after multiple cars were found Friday morning damaged by gunfire in the Bailey’s Crossroads area. No injuries have been reported, police said.

Officers were dispatched at about 11:15 a.m. to the 3500 block of South Jefferson St., Sgt. Tara Gerhard said. Two or three cars were damaged by gunfire, but police said there was no active shooter. The area is full of busy shops and restaurants.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Police released few immediate details of the shooting, such as whether the vehicles were occupied when they were shot at. Police did not specify the nature of the call that led them to dispatch officers.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area, Gerhard said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Loading...