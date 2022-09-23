The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man trying to escape shooting dies in vehicle crash in Northeast D.C.

Authorities said it does not appear the victim was struck by gunfire.

September 23, 2022 at 10:32 a.m. EDT
(Peter Hermann/TWP)

A man died after vehicle he was driving crashed Thursday night as he sped away from a person shooting at him on an exit ramp on D.C. Route 295 in Northeast Washington, police said.

A D.C. police spokeswoman said that after a preliminary investigation, it does not appear the man was struck by gunfire. Authorities said they are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine how he died.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight on the ramp leading to a service road in the 600 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE, adjacent to the southbound lanes of Route 295.

Police said it appears a person in a vehicle opened fire on the man driving another vehicle. Police said the victim sped away but crashed on the service road. Police said that vehicle overturned, and that no others were involved in the crash.

The person who opened fire escaped, police said. Authorities said they have not learned an apparent motive.

