Maryland judge allows early mail-vote counting to avoid result delays

Maryland election officials can begin counting mail-in ballots before Election Day under a judge’s ruling on Friday that suspends a state law poll workers feared could delay results by weeks or months. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The ruling on the petition — which lawyers for Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox argued against in court — comes after a primary cycle marked by an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots, short staffing and extended delays.

Expecting an even higher volume of mail-in ballots in the general election, the Maryland State Board of Elections asked the court for an emergency remedy to deliver timely results and meet local, state and federal certification deadlines. The delays, its lawyer noted, would be unavoidable otherwise, as a shift in voting trends continues to bump up against Maryland’s law prohibiting tabulation until two days after the general election. Canvassing more than 340,000 mail-in ballots cast during the primary resulted in a nearly month-long delay.

“There is no doubt that the increased number of mail-in ballots will have an enormous affect on the process of this election,” Judge James A. Bonifant said in his ruling. “Mandatory deadlines will be missed if the court takes no action.”

In a statement, the board said it was pleased by the court’s decision.

“This ruling provides election officials with additional time to canvass and tabulate these ballots to ensure that all critical election-related deadlines established by law are met,” the statement said.

The November ballot will feature Cox, a first-term delegate who has embraced former president Donald Trump’s rhetoric and tried to impeach outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan (R), and Wes Moore (D), a best-selling author who garnered high-profile celebrity and political endorsements, as gubernatorial candidates, along with any third-party contenders and a host of congressional, state and local offices.

Cox, who has called the 2020 presidential election “stolen” and promised primary voters he would audit the 2020 election if elected, filed an opposition to the petition, arguing that changing the process weeks before the election was unconstitutional and would undermine “trust in the outcome of elections.”

Earlier this week, attorneys for Cox and the elections board made their case before Bonifant, arguing the power to intervene rested with the General Assembly, not the court.

State lawmakers attempted to change the vote counting timeline during this year’s legislative session when they passed a bill that would have permanently removed the provision prohibiting the early canvassing of mail-in ballots — the only one of its kind in the country. While Hogan supported counting mail-in ballots early, he vetoed the bill, citing other concerns including the exclusion of “basic security measures such as signature verification.”

Hogan said in a statement that he agreed with Bonifant’s ruling.

“We welcome Judge Bonifant’s decision allowing the State Board of Elections to institute early canvassing for the general election, as I did in 2020 during the pandemic,” Hogan said in the statement. “It worked well in that election, but partisan legislators dropped the ball on adopting our successful approach, making this step necessary.”

Sen. Cheryl C. Kagan (D-Montgomery), who carried the bill Hogan vetoed, said she was thrilled and relieved by the judge’s ruling to allow early canvassing.

“He analyzed the arguments by the opponents and ultimately concluded that indeed it was right for democracy, that mail-in ballots be counted in a timely way,” Kagan said at a news conference outside the courthouse.

Kagan said she has spoken with legislative leaders about bringing back the proposal next year to make the move permanent.

“This is not about who’s going to win or lose in the gubernatorial race or any race. It’s really about just making sure that we get the results in a timely way,” Kagan said. “If there’s a legal challenge, if there’s need for a recount, we want to make sure we have lots of time before the date by which people need to be sworn in to start their work representing the people.”

The longest delays in this year’s primary were in Montgomery, Maryland’s most populous county. Officials received more than 74,000 mail-in ballots during the primary and took 36 days to completely tabulate all ballots and conduct a recount in the Democratic primary race for county executive.

“Faced with three-to-four times as many ballots and failing to count a single one of them until two days after the election may require 100 to 120 days (or nearly 4 months),” said the board’s petition, filed in Montgomery County Circuit Court earlier this month.

The board warned that delays in the general election could interfere with local, state and federal result certification deadlines, such as some local office terms that are slated to begin on the first Monday in December, and Congress being set to convene Jan. 3.

The petition also stated that a slow process to return results could sow mistrust and doubt in the state’s electoral process.

“A prolonged canvassing and tabulation period would call into question the reliability and veracity of those processes,” the petition said. “Voters may assume that mistakes are causing the delay or that more nefarious activities might be prolonging the count and causing the violations.”

Cox made a similar argument, saying that court interference, which his lawyers called “unconstitutional,” could develop mistrust in the state’s election system. He told reporters earlier this week that he would respect the outcome of the election if the current process stayed in place, but he would not say whether he would respect the outcome if the judge sided with the elections board.

Montgomery County Board of Elections spokesman Gilberto Zelaya said his office has been gearing up to start the intricate canvassing process since the primary. And while the ruling will help with the timeline, he encouraged voters to return ballots early to make the most of the ruling.

“This relief won’t amount to much if voters don’t return their ballots promptly,” he said.

