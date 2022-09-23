Secret Service uniformed division turns 100 and seeks to move out of the past

Gift Article Share

The man believed he owned the Pakistani embassy’s chancery building in Kalorama Heights, and on one recent morning, he paid a visit to stake his claim. Police officers with the uniformed U.S. Secret Service foreign missions division sped to the stretch of Massachusetts Avenue in Northwest Washington dubbed Embassy Row and detained the man, who they said had gotten inside the building with a phone, keys and a pen — but no identification or paperwork to support his assertion.

“You’re on my property,” the 39-year-old man told Officer-Technician Stephen Wolford, who has been on the force a little more than four years.

“This is the Embassy of Pakistan,” Wolford told the man, who was dressed in shorts and sandals and handcuffed on the front lawn, surrounded by police and embassy officials.

Wolford is one of about 1,700 uniformed Secret Service police officers whose primary job is protecting the White House grounds, an 18-acre fortress where the president lives and works, and where the agency must quickly evolve to adapt to new threats. But officers also fan out across the city responding to calls, and helping with security at roughly 500 foreign missions and similar properties across the District.

The uniformed division — not to be confused with iconic suit-clad agents who protect presidents and dignitaries — turned a century old Sept. 14. The birthday comes as the Secret Service is rebounding following a string of embarrassing security failures in the early to mid-2000s that engulfed both the protective details and the uniformed division.

In one incident in 2014, an intruder with a knife jumped the fence and managed to get past several layers of security and into the East Room of the White House before being detained. More recently, the agency also has been thrust to the center of political controversy over allegations that then-President Trump tried to get his protective detail to take him to the Capitol on Jan. 6, when rioters overtook the building.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform concluded in 2015 that rank and file officers and agents had “lost confidence” in their leadership and descried the Secret Service as an “agency in crisis.” The report faulted disciplinary procedures and what it said were dangerously low staffing levels.

The Government Accountability Office found similar problems in its own report issued in December 2014, and recommended more training and improvements in security measures. In January this year, the GAO said the agency had successfully implemented 13 of its 19 recommendations, including increasing the size of the uniformed force. Its target is to have 1,805 uniformed officers by 2025.

The GAO said in its January update that construction of a new, taller fence around the White House, which began in 2019 and is designed to stop people from climbing over it and onto the grounds, is behind schedule. The Secret Service attributed that to a variety of factors, including demonstrations and the discovery of power lines.

The chief of the Uniformed Division, Alfonso M. Dyson Sr., said in an interview that no one has successfully scaled the new fence, and that he welcomed the critique of the agency he has been with for 32 years. He said officials are making progress on the recommendations.

“When I see those reports, it just tells me we need to take a look at the things we’re doing to see if we need to adjust something, or train better or do some things slightly different,” said Dyson, who was named chief Jan. 31. “I think constructive criticism is a good thing.”

The chairman of the union representing uniformed Secret Service officers declined to discuss the reports, saying in an email it would require speaking on security issues “that would be a breach in our duty.”

As Dyson strolled the White House grounds and Pennsylvania Avenue one day last week, a few clumps of tourists gathered, a group arguing Biden has abandoned Latin America held a news conference and a Biden supporter displayed a sign honoring families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The nation’s capital and the White House in particular are popular targets for locals living around the corner, and from others coming from around the world, to call attention to their causes. Dyson described 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as “sort of a Main Street” akin, he said, to a “People’s Avenue.”

Dyson said Secret Service officers have made more than 500 arrests across the city this year, many helping D.C. police on calls unrelated to foreign missions, and have seized dozens of illegal firearms, including some near the White House. The chief said he does not sleep much at night, his mind “constantly racing” about threats and what might come. “You just don’t know when something is going to happen,” he said. “I know something is going to happen one of these days. And again, this is why we train and prepare.”

The uniformed division began as the White House Police Force under the administration of President Warren G. Harding, joined with the Secret Service in 1930 and adopted its current name in 1977. In many ways, those who work on it are like any other police officer.

Accompanied by a Washington Post reporter on a recent shift, Wolford ticketed a car illegally parked in a diplomatic space outside the Embassy of Poland, and raced to a report — later deemed false — of a woman cutting herself inside the Embassy of Azerbaijan.

But some calls take on heightened concern when they affect an address associated with the executive branch, as when a construction worker flagged down Wolford one day last week after an unoccupied vehicle struck a fence near the vice president’s residence at the Naval Observatory. Police, worried about an attack or a bomb, closed streets, though they later learned a motorist had parked and simply forgotten to set the vehicle’s parking brake. A busload of migrants sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to the vice president’s residence also prompted a security alert.

Protecting foreign missions can also come with special challenges. The war in Ukraine drew armed wannabe-soldiers to the embassy volunteering to fight. And extra officers had to be sent to the Russian Embassy for demonstrations against the war.

Even those mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II required attention from police around the British Embassy. Wolford noted the sad occasion, but also that there are people who don’t like the British monarchy. “So you kind of have to be very vigilant as people are placing their flowers down,” he said, as he passed by the embassy in his cruiser a few days before the funeral. “There could be bad actors out there.”

And then there are the mental health calls.

Wolford has completed Crisis Intervention Team training to deal with people experiencing mental health distress, and he said he recently helped talk a man out of jumping off the Taft Bridge over Rock Creek, south of the National Zoo. He is part of a growing number of federal officers certified to help people in mental distress, which he said helped in how he handled the man claiming to own the Pakistani embassy’s chancery building.

Someone on the embassy staff had flagged down a Secret Service officer saying the man had entered the building, claimed ownership and was planning to change the locks, according to an arrest affidavit filed in court.

That officer took him outside, as Wolford and others sped to the call. The man remained calm but insisted he was the building’s rightful owner, telling Wolford he had given money to somebody online.

“I have evidence that I bought this,” the man said. Referring to embassy staff, he added, “I have been in constant contact with them.”

Wolford had officials run the address and a dispatcher radioed back that the building was indeed owned by Pakistan. Police said they even checked with a Realtor the man told them had brokered the sale. The Realtor told police the building was not for sale.

Authorities said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a preexisting medical condition. Police said he was charged with unlawful entry.

