Military aide arrested on gun charge at White House

Patrick James Tansey, 54, who has an address listed in Virginia, was charged with carrying a pistol without a license and possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition. The affidavit says the Smith & Wesson gun was not registered in D.C.

A military aide was arrested at a White House security gate on Thursday after the U.S. Secret Service reported finding a loaded firearm in a bag during a security check, according to an agency spokesman and an affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, said Tansey works at the White House and has credentials to access the grounds, but is not authorized to be armed. The affidavit says a Secret Service officer spotted the gun while screening Tansey’s book bag through an X-ray machine.