Local Crime & Public Safety

Military aide arrested on gun charge at White House

By
September 23, 2022 at 5:21 p.m. EDT
The White House in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds for The Washington Post)

A military aide was arrested at a White House security gate on Thursday after the U.S. Secret Service reported finding a loaded firearm in a bag during a security check, according to an agency spokesman and an affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court.

Patrick James Tansey, 54, who has an address listed in Virginia, was charged with carrying a pistol without a license and possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition. The affidavit says the Smith & Wesson gun was not registered in D.C.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, said Tansey works at the White House and has credentials to access the grounds, but is not authorized to be armed. The affidavit says a Secret Service officer spotted the gun while screening Tansey’s book bag through an X-ray machine.

A D.C. Superior Court judge on Friday freed Tansey and set a hearing for Oct. 5. Efforts to reach Tansey were not successful Friday afternoon. His attorney declined to comment. The military branch to which Tansey is assigned could not immediately be learned.

