Military aide arrested on gun charge at White House

A military aide was arrested at a White House security gate on Thursday after the U.S. Secret Service reported finding a loaded firearm in a bag during a security check, according to an agency spokesman and an affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court.
Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, said Tansey works at the White House and has credentials to access the grounds, but is not authorized to be armed. The affidavit says a Secret Service officer spotted the gun while screening Tansey’s book bag through an X-ray machine.
A D.C. Superior Court judge on Friday freed Tansey and set a hearing for Oct. 5. Efforts to reach Tansey were not successful Friday afternoon. His attorney declined to comment. The military branch to which Tansey is assigned could not immediately be learned.