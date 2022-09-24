Virginia Zoo celebrates birth of new giraffe, Tisa

The Virginia Zoo, based in Norfolk, announced the birth of a Masai female giraffe calf earlier this week. The birth was “unique,” zoo officials said, because it happened in front of visitors.

Tisa is the ninth calf of her mother, Imara, and the fifteenth calf of her father, Billy. Her name means nine in Swahili to represent her birthday and the number of her mother’s births.

The zoo’s animal care staff had been preparing for the calf’s arrival, but the exact due date is never certain, the zoo said, leading to the surprise birth. The zoo’s veterinarian, Tara Reilly, performed a neonatal exam about 24 hours after Tisa was born. The exam revealed that Tisa “is healthy and full of personality,” according to a news release from the zoo.