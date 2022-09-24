Ex-Prince George’s cop indicted on theft, misconduct in office charges

A former Prince George’s County police officer was indicted by a grand jury on charges of theft and misconduct in office, according to a news release from the county’s police department Friday.
The county police department’s internal affairs division brought the case to the state attorney to consider for charges.
Following the indictment, Fowble was suspended without pay.
Fowble joined the Prince George’s police department in 1998. He was most recently assigned to the Bureau of Investigation and Forensic Science.