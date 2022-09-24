The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Ex-Prince George’s cop indicted on theft, misconduct in office charges

September 24, 2022 at 4:51 p.m. EDT
A former Prince George’s County police officer was indicted by a grand jury on charges of theft and misconduct in office, according to a news release from the county’s police department Friday.

The officer, Corporal Travis Fowble, was accused of conducting “unauthorized activities while on-duty” dating back to 2018, according to the police department. His police powers were initially suspended in February.

The county police department’s internal affairs division brought the case to the state attorney to consider for charges.

Following the indictment, Fowble was suspended without pay.

Fowble joined the Prince George’s police department in 1998. He was most recently assigned to the Bureau of Investigation and Forensic Science.

