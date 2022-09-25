Boxing trainer Buddy Harrison shot dead in Southeast D.C.

Gift Article Share

Buddy Harrison, a boxing trainer best known for coaching his welterweight son Dusty Hernandez-Harrison, was fatally shot Saturday morning in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police and a spokesman for an upcoming boxing event. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Harrison, 62, was attacked around 11:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of 30th Street SE, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police identified the shooting victim as Arthur Harrison Jr. But he was widely known as Buddy, and a spokesman for the upcoming boxing event, Beltway Battles, confirmed that Buddy Harrison was the victim.

On Friday, Harrison posted a picture on social media of him and his son, who is scheduled to make his return to the ring at an event in Washington next Saturday.

“I laced his gloves at two years old,” Harrison wrote in the post. “I am still lacing his gloves at 28 years old. I thank Jesus for the opportunity to do so.”

The picture now carries hundreds of tributes to Harrison.

Police described the suspects Saturday as three men dressed in black carrying handguns. Homicide detectives said they were also searching for a white Kia Optima sedan with the Ohio license plate of JAU 3816 in connection with the shooting.

MPD seeks a vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the 2700 block of 30th Street, Southeast.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/9sQSEeLQWQ pic.twitter.com/BxZlOjXMu0 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 25, 2022

Harrison ran the Old School Boxing Gym in Hillcrest Heights, Md. A tribute posted to the gym’s Instagram page described him as “father, servant, coach, mentor, comedian and a role model.”

“Please keep the Harrison family and the Hernandez family in your prayers, and keep the Old School family in your prayers,” the post read. “I think if Buddy were here he would say to make sure you’re at your gym Monday, pray for those lost ones out there who don’t know the Lord, and to love everyone.”

Dusty Hernandez-Harrison, who is undefeated as a professional after 35 bouts, had been inactive since his last fight in 2020. But he was scheduled to make a comeback at the 4,200-seat Entertainment & Sports Arena in Southeast Washington, as a part of a fight series he has been involved in as a promoter. The spokesman for the event said no decision had been made about whether Hernandez-Harrison would still take part.

The father and son had been estranged for a while but had reconciled in 2019 after another long spell out of the ring for Hernandez-Harrison.

Buddy Harrison was himself a former boxer and spent time in prison for armed robbery, according to a profile in James Madison University’s Second Chance Project. He founded the gym soon after his son was born.

