Man fatally shot in D.C. on Benning Road SE, police say

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday evening near the Benning Road metro station, according to D.C. police.
The shooting occurred at around 5:40 p.m., police spokesperson Makhetha Watson said, on the 4500 block of Benning Road Southeast, which is near the Benning Road metro station.
Police responding to the report of the shooting found two adult males with gunshot wounds, according to a police report. One was pronounced dead and the other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.