Local Crime & Public Safety

Man fatally shot in D.C. on Benning Road SE, police say

By
September 25, 2022 at 5:45 p.m. EDT

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday evening near the Benning Road metro station, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred at around 5:40 p.m., police spokesperson Makhetha Watson said, on the 4500 block of Benning Road Southeast, which is near the Benning Road metro station.

Police responding to the report of the shooting found two adult males with gunshot wounds, according to a police report. One was pronounced dead and the other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the deceased man as 26-year-old Antonio Taylor, of Northeast D.C. An investigation is ongoing, Watson said.

