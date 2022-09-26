How Sixth & I CEO Heather Moran would spend a perfect day in D.C.

Listen 7 min Gift Article Share

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. Heather Moran’s career and personal life have been defined, in part, by the entertainment industry and the D.C. Jewish community, which is why she jumped at the chance to blend those passions at Sixth & I, an organization that’s found a way to nimbly mix the two for nearly 20 years. “It houses all the things that I love most: arts and entertainment that appeal to everybody, and a really welcoming, communal space for young Jews,” Moran says of the hybrid venue and sanctuary in Chinatown.

Moran joined Sixth & I as executive director and CEO in 2016, pivoting from a career in television that began at Discovery, where she worked her way into a programming and scheduling gig for TLC — helping to Americanize the British formats that became “Trading Spaces” and “Junkyard Wars.” After a stint at E! working on the Style Network, she ran the programming department at the National Geographic channel before taking on Sixth & I’s top job.

With her background in television, she made a bet that installing cameras to stream live events would be a worthwhile investment, which set Sixth & I up for success during the pandemic. “Part of our mission, and part of what’s so important to us, is to be a low barrier to entry for people,” Moran says. “We also grew our national audience, which was not something that we had really thought about before.”

Sixth & I is perhaps the only place in the country where you can watch a popular live podcast recording, catch an up-and-coming indie band, hear a talk from a best-selling author and celebrate Jewish holidays — all in a synagogue, often within the same week. “We want people to find meaning, we want people to find connection,” Moran says. “We do that on the Jewish side by making sure that our programs are focused on young Jews in D.C. And we do it on the entertainment side very differently because our audience is literally everybody in Washington.”

Though she grew up in Philadelphia, Moran, 49, has spent the better part of three decades in the D.C. area, moving from Foggy Bottom, where she attended George Washington University in the ’90s, to Silver Spring before ultimately landing in the Kensington/Chevy Chase area (with a brief stint in New York City in between). “I love the fact that D.C. is so different depending on where you go,” Moran says. In dreaming up a perfect day in D.C., Moran embraces the area’s breadth of things to do, while also nodding to her past.

The first thing that happens is my best friend’s in town, Amy, who I met at GW. She lives in New York now, and we never get to spend enough time together. Part of my dream is that we get to spend the day together. I love breakfast, so before we head into the city, we go to Parkway Deli in Silver Spring — a total institution. I’m getting whitefish salad on an everything bagel, not toasted. I think that toasted bagels are an abomination. This is an ongoing debate at Sixth & I staff meetings, but there is only one right answer. Their pickle bar is not open for breakfast, but it’s my dream day, so it is.

We’re in Silver Spring, so we probably go to Loyalty Bookstore right there. Whenever I go to a new city, I go to an independent bookstore. It’s one of my favorite things. I like nonfiction. The one that I’m holding in my hands right now, which I’m obsessed with, is “Our Unfinished March” by Eric Holder, because we hosted him recently. It’s about the past and future of the vote, and I love it. This is going to trigger something that’s going to make me want to read something else. There are books that are on the shelf at Loyalty that I’d have to special order at other places, and I want to lean into that.

We would go downtown. I love new books and old records. First we would go to Politics and Prose, the one on Connecticut [Avenue]. I feel like I can get everything there — it’s so vast. They have such a sweet coffee bar and such an amazing kids’ section. Then we’ll go to Som Records. I like that it’s a hole in the wall. I love it there, and it just feels like you can hunt for a little treasure. And unlike a shiny new book, I want an old record that can have a skip in it — that’s fine with me. If I got really lucky, I’d find a live Stevie Wonder album. I also always go to the soundtrack section because I love musicals, and they also have soundtracks from crazy television shows you didn’t need to know have soundtracks.

We’re going to Chinatown for lunch because I know a lot about lunch in Chinatown. So I would probably do something quick because I have things to do. I love Little Sesame. I love their hummus — it’s perfect. I’m getting a hummus bowl with chicken. I will ask for extra pita.

We’re going to the National Portrait Gallery. What’s great is that I can walk three blocks and just stare at Michelle Obama’s portrait, and it makes me feel better. Or they have drinks in the Kogod Courtyard. So, you know, middle-of-the-day pinot grigio?

It wouldn’t be my perfect day if I wasn’t able to take a nap. I love a nap. All I need is 30 minutes. I totally could pop into my office, and I would feel no shame in that.

Next is Navy Yard because Amy’s never walked on the water by Navy Yard because that wasn’t a thing when we went to GW. It’s not too long of a walk, and if it’s Wednesday, Dreaming Out Loud has a farmers market. Then there’s a particular store that I go to every time I’m there called Steadfast Supply. That’s where you buy the gift for someone that you didn’t know you needed to buy. It’s so well-curated. I do have a dog, and I got him a dog toy shaped like an avocado. It has held up more than any other pet toy I’ve ever bought.

Now it’s time to bring in my husband, Sean, and the kids. Because it’s my dream day, the kids are both actually interested in coming to hang out with me. We’d all meet at Duke’s Grocery in Foggy Bottom because it’s nice GW memories. They have one of the best burgers in town: the Proper Burger. It’s messy and delicious. And it’s also not enormous. But I have to have a lot of extra napkins. And a Maker’s and Coke.

We’re going to go home. We’re going to get in our PJs. And we’re going to cuddle up on the couch all together. But we have to get cupcakes from Baked and Wired on the way home. I would get plain vanilla, but I love their strawberry. They have an Elvis cupcake that’s peanut butter banana — it’s just so good. We’re watching movies from the ’80s. “Goonies” or “Young Sherlock Holmes,” which normally they would never allow me to do, and we’d probably watch an Adam Sandler movie. But I don’t care because I’m just happy to be with them and cuddling.

