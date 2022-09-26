The fifth of seven stolen puppies is returned in D.C.

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The fifth of seven stolen puppies has been reunited with its mother, Godiva, in D.C., but two others remain missing. The Humane Rescue Alliance said Friday that it will work to eventually return Oli to the family that brought him back when he is older and stronger. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He’s one of a litter of seven pups that went missing last month when they were 3½ weeks old.

Over the past few weeks, humane alliance officials have been working to locate the pups and reunite them with their mother at a foster home. A reward of up to $7,599 is being offered for information that leads to finding the dogs that are now just about 6 weeks old.

The other pups that have been found so far are named Apollo, Link, Glitter and Aries.

The saga of the puppies and their mother started in mid-July when Godiva was picked up by the animal rescue group. She was pregnant and malnourished, but after care, she successfully gave birth to a litter of seven in early August.

Godiva, a 1-year-old that’s believed to be a Labrador mix, was transferred to a foster home so she could be with them. But in late August, rescue officials got a call about a dog found tied to a pole outside a home on Crittenden Street NE. They got the dog and realized it was Godiva, but she was without her puppies.

They searched another home in the 4800 block of North Capitol Street NE and found one of the seven; over the next few weeks the other puppies have been returned to the rescue group.

Officials at the group have given few details about what caused Godiva to be separated from her pups but have said it is under investigation.

In a statement, humane rescue officials said, “Each reunion brings happy tears to our eyes and gives us renewed hope that the remaining puppies will be reunited with Godiva and their brothers and sister.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the group at 202-723-5730.

