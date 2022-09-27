Man’s death ruled a homicide after shooting, vehicle crash in D.C.

Gift Article Share

A man who was found dead in a vehicle after it crashed last week off Route 295 in Northeast Washington had been shot, and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to D.C. police. The victim has been identified as Harold Blair III, 45, of Northeast Washington. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police said the incident occurred shortly before midnight Thursday on an exit ramp off D.C. Route 295 onto the 1000 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE, which also serves as a service road.

Police said a person in a vehicle pulled alongside the vehicle Blair was driving and opened fire. Police said Blair sped away from the shooting and crashed three blocks away in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace NE.

Blair’s vehicle overturned, and he was found dead inside. At the time, police said that they did not believe Blair had been shot and that his death might have been caused only by the crash.

But police said Monday that an autopsy showed Blair had been shot at least once. Police said the cause of death has been attributed to a gunshot wound and trauma.

No arrest has been made.

