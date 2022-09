A man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Prince George’s County on Tuesday evening, according to official accounts.

The incident occurred about 5 p.m. near the New Carrollton station, according to Cpl. Unique Jones, a county police spokeswoman. She said it was reported near the 5100 block of 85th Avenue. The train carried 209 passengers, and there were no injuries reported. The train was delayed by about three hours.