Man sought in killing of solar panel worker in standoff with D.C. police

A man sought by D.C. police in the killing this summer of a Baltimore solar panel employee fired on officers who tried to arrest him Tuesday morning and is now barricaded in a building in Northeast Washington, according to a department spokesman.

Bullets struck at least one police cruiser, but no officers were hit, said the spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck. He said officers did not return fire.

Sternbeck said that after the encounter near the 5300 block of Ames Street NE, the man, Avery Miler, ran into a building on nearby Blaine Street NE. Police said it was not immediately clear if anyone was with the man. The standoff continued Tuesday morning.

Heavily armed tactical officers have responded to the area, in the Capitol View and Grant Park neighborhoods, and several streets have been shut down. The area is near several schools.

Miler, 27, of Southeast Washington, has been charged in a warrant with first-degree murder while armed. He is accused of killing Aryeh Wolf, 25, on the afternoon of Aug. 10 as Wolf worked alongside an apartment building in the 5100 block of Call Place SE, in the Marshall Heights neighborhood.

Police have not established a motive for the shooting. Wolf had a wife and a daughter born less than a year ago. His killing shook Baltimore’s Jewish population, and at a service at Sol Levinson funeral home, Rabbi Menachem Goldberger said Wolf was “struck down in a moment with no warning,” cutting short the life of a man whom he described as “very humble” and “striving for something greater.”

