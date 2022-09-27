Student charged with bringing ghost gun to Prince George’s school

Gift Article Share

A 17-year-old Prince George’s County high school student has been criminally charged as an adult after officials found a loaded ghost gun in his backpack, police said in a news release. The teenager, a student at Surrattsville High School in Clinton, fled school property after officials found the gun, Prince George’s County police said. The department has obtained an arrest warrant for the teen and was searching for him as of Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Prince George’s County Public Schools security personnel stopped the student about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday “on the suspicion of having illegal drugs,” police said in the news release. The security staff searched the student’s backpack and found the loaded and unserialized gun, police said.

So far this year, Prince George’s County police officers have seized 257 ghost guns, the department said, and 48 juveniles have been arrested with ghost guns.

The teenager who had the gun at school Tuesday has been charged with multiple offenses, police said, including possessing a loaded handgun on his person, having a handgun on his person, possessing a dangerous weapon on school property and drug-related charges.

