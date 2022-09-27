Female lion euthanized at National Zoo

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An elderly female African lion suffering from kidney disease and chronic dental problems was euthanized Monday at the National Zoo, the zoo announced Tuesday. Nababiep, who had been at the zoo for 16 years, was 18. The median life expectancy for African lions in human care is 17 years, the zoo said in a statement.

The zoo said she had been having dental problems since March. And blood tests showed that she had kidney disease, which is common in elderly lions. Veterinarians treated her with medicine, but her health continued to fail.

A new dental problem was addressed Friday, the zoo said. But over the weekend, when she stopped defecating and seemed to be suffering, the decision was made to euthanize her. An initial necropsy found a mass in her small intestine and a cystic lesion in her brain.

The zoo now has five African lions.

