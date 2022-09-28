Maryland state park manager arrested on assault and sex crime charges

Baltimore County detectives arrested a 71-year-old manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park on Tuesday on multiple charges of rape and assault for allegedly sexually assaulting a victim during a six-month period, a statement from county police officials and court records show.
Charging documents could not be obtained late Wednesday, and police did not detail the accusations or evidence presented to secure an arrest.
Police said Browning committed offenses while he worked for the Maryland Park Service at the state park.
He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said.