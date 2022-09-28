Maryland state park manager arrested on assault and sex crime charges

Gift Article Share

Baltimore County detectives arrested a 71-year-old manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park on Tuesday on multiple charges of rape and assault for allegedly sexually assaulting a victim during a six-month period, a statement from county police officials and court records show. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Authorities charged Michael Browning with second-degree rape and second-degree assault, police officials said. Browning is charged with 21 counts, which include seven felony charges of rape, and misdemeanor sex and assault charges, Maryland online court records show.

Charging documents could not be obtained late Wednesday, and police did not detail the accusations or evidence presented to secure an arrest.

Police said Browning committed offenses while he worked for the Maryland Park Service at the state park.

He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said.

GiftOutline Gift Article