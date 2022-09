A 63-year-old man was fatally struck by a driver late Tuesday evening while walking in a roadway in Manassas, police said.

Crash Investigation Unit investigators responded just after 8 p.m. to the area of Balls Ford Road near Coppermine Drive to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian, police said. The driver was traveling east on Balls Ford Road and approaching Coppermine Drive, and struck a pedestrian who was walking in the road, police said.