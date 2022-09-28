New Md. area code ‘227’ may premiere in 2023

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland telephone users may have to grapple with the new area code “227” as early as next year because available numbers with familiar area codes like “301” and “240” and are running out, officials said Wednesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a statement, the Maryland Public Service Commission said “227” will serve the same geographic area as “301” and “240” after it approved a request from the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) last month.

In a June letter to the commission, NANPA — a third party entity that decides what numbers go where — said “the need for relief … is imminent.” The supply of available “301” and “240” telephone numbers is estimated to be exhausted in the second quarter of 2023, according to the commission’s statement.

No changes in dialing are required, the commission said, and existing phone numbers will not change.

Advertisement

“While residents in the 240/301/227 area will continue to dial calls the same way they have for more than 20 years, the [commission] urges consumers and businesses to be aware of the upcoming addition of a new area code,” the statement said.

The “240/301” calling area serves residents and businesses in Allegany, Charles, Garrett, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s and Washington counties, the commission said. Frederick, Howard, Carroll and Anne Arundel will also be affected by the change.

The “301” area code was created in 1947, according to NANPA, and served all of Maryland for 44 years before the state was split to create Baltimore’s “410” in 1991. These area codes’ siblings “240” and “443” followed in 1997.

Meanwhile, D.C.’s new area code, “771,” is already here.

The commission urged all residents to check their devices, including alarms and medical alert systems, to ensure that all numbers are correctly saved with area codes.

GiftOutline Gift Article