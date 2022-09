A man was arrested and charged with killing his 82-year-old father in the Rose Hill area, Fairfax County police announced Wednesday.

Samy Hassanein, 36, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, Talat Hassanein, police said. Police said Samy Hassanein had “fatally assaulted ” the older man.

Police said officers responded to a home Tuesday in the 5500 block of Justis Place, where Talat Hassanein lived with his adult sons. Police found Talat Hassanein unconscious at the bottom of the basement stairs. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.