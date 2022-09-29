Hae Min Lee’s brother will appeal order vacating Adnan Syed conviction

Gift Article Share

The brother of Hae Min Lee — a Baltimore teenager whose 1999 slaying and the subsequent prosecution of her ex-boyfriend was the subject of the true crime podcast “Serial” — will appeal a Baltimore judge’s decision to vacate the ex-boyfriend’s conviction, according to the Lee family attorney and a court document.

Steven Kelly, the Lee family attorney, filed a notice Wednesday on behalf of Lee’s brother, Young Lee, appealing Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn’s decision to vacate the conviction of Adnan Syed.

Kelly said in a statement that the notice was based on “violations of his family’s right to meaningfully participate in the September 19, 2022 hearing on the motion to vacate Adnan Syed’s conviction.”

“The notice of appeal is the first step in seeking the Maryland Court of Special Appeals’ review of the potential violations of Maryland’s victim’s rights statutes in connection with the hearing,” Kelly said.

The brief notice did not lay out the basis for the appeal.

Syed was arrested for Lee’s murder in February 1999, when he was a 17-year-old in high school. Investigators at the time determined that Lee, 18, died by strangulation, and Syed was convicted of murder in 2000 and sentenced to life behind bars. Then, in 2014, his case captivated the nation after it was featured on “Serial.”

Syed tried unsuccessfully for years to get a new trial. But it wasn’t until earlier this month that prosecutors asked a judge to vacate the conviction, citing possible alternate suspects and deficiencies in how prosecutors had turned over evidence to defense attorneys decades ago. Phinn ultimately ordered Syed freed from prison after 23 years.

The judge gave prosecutors 30 days to decide whether they will retry Syed.

David Jaros, a law professor at the University of Baltimore, said that he believes the court will deny the family’s motion, but also “chide” the judge and state’s attorney for not doing a better job of giving more notice of the hearing.

“The last thing that would be appropriate for a judge to look past the constitutional violation out of sympathy for the victim’s family,” Jaros said.

Young Lee said at the hearing earlier this month that prosecutors’ motion to vacate the conviction left him feeling “betrayed.”

He said that he was “not against investigation or anything of that sort,” adding, “Knowing that there could be someone out there free for killing my sister — it’s tough.”

In a previous statement, Kelly said that the Lee family was “deeply disappointed that today’s hearing happened so quickly and that they were denied the reasonable notice that would have permitted them to have a meaningful voice in the proceedings.”

Zy Richardson, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, said that the office empathizes with Hae Min Lee’s family, who is now being “re-traumatized by the misdeeds of the prior prosecutors.”

“As administrators of the criminal justice system, our responsibility is to ensure that justice is done, and the right person is held accountable,” Richardson said. “We refuse to be distracted from this fundamental obligation and will never give up in our fight for the Lee family.”

