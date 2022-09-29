Army major accused of leaking medical records in bid to help Russia

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two medical doctors — including a U.S. Army major — were indicted on federal charges amid accusations that they passed along confidential medical information to a person they thought was working for the Russian government, according to court records unsealed in Maryland on Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Anna Gabrielian, 36, and her spouse, Jamie Lee Henry, 39, both of Rockville, were charged with conspiracy and improper disclosures related to what federal prosecutors termed as “efforts to assist Russia in connection with the conflict in Ukraine.”

The pair passed along information related to at least five people who had been patients at a U.S. military base in North Carolina, where Henry had been stationed, including a retired Army officer, a current Defense Department employee and three military spouses, according to federal court records. They also provided medical information related the spouse of someone employed by the Office of Naval Intelligence, according to the court records.

The pair were trying to demonstrate how they could be an asset to Russia, according to federal authorities. There is no indication, according to the records, that information ever got to Russia.

Thinking they were talking to a Russian operative, the doctors met the undercover agent at hotels in Baltimore and Gaithersburg to demonstrate “their willingness to provide” confidential medical records and show “the potential for the Russian government to gain insights into the medical conditions of individuals associated with the United States government and military in order to exploit this information.”

It is unclear whether Gabrielian or Henry have retained attorneys. They could not be immediately reached for comment.

Federal authorities described Henry as a major in the U.S. Army who, during the time of the alleged conspiracy, worked as a staff internist stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C., the home of the Army’s XVIII Airborne Corps, headquarters of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command and the Womack Army Medical Center.

Authorities described Gabrielian as an anesthesiologist at an unnamed “medical institution” in Baltimore. Online records for Johns Hopkins Medicine list Gabrielian as an instructor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine.

