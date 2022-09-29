McDuffie, Silverman announce endorsements in at-large council race

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. Council members Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) and Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) rolled out high-profile endorsements this week in the race for the District’s two at-large seats as the November election nears. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Outgoing D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) announced his support for Silverman during a meet-and-greet in the Palisades on Wednesday evening. The next morning, McDuffie announced the endorsement of former U.S. labor secretary and former Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez on Twitter.

The endorsements come as the two independent candidates jockey for position as the front-runners for what is likely to be a single available seat in the District council’s at-large race. The Democratic nominee in the at-large race, Council member Anita Bonds, is a favorite to retain her seat in a city where the majority of voters are Democrats.

Perez’s endorsement comes as McDuffie makes a bid to extend his career in D.C. politics after he was ruled ineligible to run for D.C. attorney general in this year’s Democratic primary. McDuffie, a three-time Democratic member on the D.C. Council in the Ward 5 seat, announced a last-minute bid for an at-large seat as an independent in July.

Advertisement

Perez, who lost to author Wes Moore in the race for the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor this year, served several roles in the Obama administration, including secretary of labor. In a video released by the McDuffie campaign, Perez praised McDuffie’s work as a trial attorney when Perez served as assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

McDuffie’s pivot to the at-large race drew criticism from Silverman, an incumbent, and her endorsement comes from the outgoing attorney general whose seat McDuffie originally sought. In a video released by the Silverman campaign, Racine said Silverman funded his office’s Public Advocacy Division, which worked to return stolen wages to workers. Racine previously endorsed Silverman in the at-large race ahead of the 2018 election.

In an email to The Washington Post, Silverman also announced an endorsement from the Metro Washington Labor Council.

The other candidates for the District council’s at-large seats are independents Karim Marshall, Graham McLaughlin and Fred Hill, Republican Giuseppe Niosi and D.C. Statehood Green Party candidate David Schwartzman.

Ballots are scheduled to be mailed to voters early next month, in advance of the Nov. 8 general election.

GiftOutline Gift Article