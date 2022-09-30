Baltimore prosecutor abused powers to stalk ex-partners, charges say

Gift Article Share

A former Baltimore prosecutor is facing federal charges for allegedly abusing his powers to obtain phone records, driver’s license photos and other information of ex-romantic partners and their friends as part of a stalking scheme, the U.S. attorney’s office for Maryland announced Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Adam Lane Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on 10 counts of fraud in connection with issuing subpoenas to obtain confidential documents, which he sometimes claimed he needed as part of a “special investigation” of the Baltimore City Circuit Court, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

None of the five victims were witnesses or targets of any investigation by the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

When reached by phone, Chaudry said he would pass a reporter’s phone number to his attorney to respond to the allegations. The attorney, Patrick R. Seidel, did not call and did not respond to a request for comment as of Friday afternoon. The U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment.

Chaudry, who worked as an assistant prosecutor in Baltimore between 2009 and June 2021, handled homicide cases for his last six years. Maryland court records show he worked on hundreds of criminal prosecutions during that period.

Chaudry is facing an additional 88 count indictment in Baltimore City Circuit Court that accuses him of theft, misconduct in office, stalking, harassment and extortion among other counts. Most of those charges, which were announced in November, relate to the same alleged conduct covered by the federal case.

The federal indictment alleges Chaudry had a romantic relationship with one victim between 2005 and 2018 and a second between 2017 and 2020. The other three alleged victims are friends of the first romantic partner and performed volunteer work with that person.

Between 2019 and 2021, Chaudry caused 33 subpoenas to be issued for the first romantic partner’s phone records and he gained access to the data, according to the federal indictment. The indictment alleges the subpoenas contained no case number and read: “The information sought in this subpoena is relevant and material to a legitimate law enforcement inquiry.”

Similar language was used in his other subpoenas.

Chaudry also asked an investigator for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office to provide the first romantic partner’s home address, motor vehicle administration records and a driver’s license photo, according to the federal indictment. The information was provided.

While living with the second victim in 2019, Chaudry asked an investigator for the prosecutor’s office to run the name of a relative of the victim who had served time in a Maryland detention center, according to the federal indictment. Chaudry also allegedly requested — and received — the relative’s phone number and address.

Chaudry later subpoenaed jail calls between the second romantic partner and the relative, and the relative’s visitor logs at the jail, according to the federal indictment. Chaudry also allegedly requested 911 calls from the second romantic partner using his email address at the prosecutor’s office.

In addition, Chaudry sought information from a hotel about the stays of the first romantic partner and his or her friend using his Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office email, according to the federal indictment. The hotel manager provided information about the first romantic partner’s stay.

Chaudry also issued numerous subpoenas for the phone records of the first romantic partner’s friends, according to the federal indictment. In all, Chaudry allegedly sought 65 subpoenas for phone records.

Chaudry faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for each count in the federal case. He faces an enhancement of five years per count related to the stalking allegations.

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office did not respond to requests for comment.

No dates have been set for Chaudry in federal court. He is next scheduled to appear in state court on Oct. 4.

