D.C. officers removed from violent crime squad amid internal investigation

Several D.C. police officers have been removed from a specialized police unit that focuses on violent crime, after a person alerted senior department officials of seeing police stop a man in Southeast Washington, search his bag and seize a gun, but never place him under arrest, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Investigators are exploring whether the officers violated the man’s civil rights by stopping him and searching his bag — and also why he was not arrested, if he was carrying a gun illegally, the people familiar with the matter said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe an ongoing investigation.

The incident was captured on the officers’ body worn cameras, and the footage has been reviewed by the department’s internal affairs division, the people familiar with the matter said.

Police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said investigators are also reviewing other cases to see if the conduct was more widespread in the officers’ unit, which operates out of the Seventh District station. Among the things investigators are exploring is whether there are an inordinate number of gun seizures from that squad that do not correspond to arrests, according to a person familiar with the investigation. The department is expected to address the investigation at a news conference Friday.

Getting illegal firearms off the streets is one of the D.C. police department’s primary mission as it struggles to drive down shootings and homicides, which are near 20-year highs.

Every week, the agency publicizes list and pictures of guns taken by officers, accompanied by photographs. There were 53 such firearms seized from Sept. 19 through Sept. 26. Police said earlier this month they have seized more than 2,000 illegal guns so far this year, about 800 more than at this time in 2021.

Officers are under pressure to seize weapons, even as police officials complain the cases are difficult to make in court. That is especially the case when police find one gun in a vehicle, or a residence occupied by multiple people. Prosecutors have said in those case, they prefer to investigate more thoroughly before making arrest to ensure they charge the person who had control or owned the firearm.

D.C. police Chief Robert J. Contee III has said he understands that caution, but he also worried about people not being charged being out and “picking up another gun.”

Razzan Nakhlawi contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

