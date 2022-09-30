The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Off-duty D.C. police officer struck by driver, critically hurt in Md.

By
and 
 
September 30, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT

An off-duty D.C. police officer was struck and critically injured by a driver Friday morning at a shopping center in Maryland, authorities said.

Officials said the incident happened in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Highway near Annapolis Road in Prince George’s County.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

A D.C. police spokesman said the officer was in critical condition. The officer has not been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Loading...