Off-duty D.C. police officer struck by driver, critically hurt in Md.

An off-duty D.C. police officer was struck and critically injured by a driver Friday morning at a shopping center in Maryland, authorities said.Officials said the incident happened in the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Highway near Annapolis Road in Prince George's County.A D.C. police spokesman said the officer was in critical condition. The officer has not been identified.This is a developing story and will be updated.