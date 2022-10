The two-alarm fire started around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Landing Way and spread to adjacent homes, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

A fire tore through a row of townhouses in Silver Spring on Friday night, damaging eight residences and leaving at least two families homeless.

Around 90 firefighters arrived to douse the blaze. Residents evacuated quickly, and no one was injured, Piringer said.

Fire investigators think the blaze was accidental and started on a back deck, ignited by “misplaced ashes” from a fireplace or firepit. The total damage is estimated at $1.5 million.