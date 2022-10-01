Thousands lose power in Virginia as Ian’s remnants sweep through region

The remnants of Hurricane Ian is dumping heavy rains onto parts of the Washington region, leaving tens of thousands of people without power in Virginia on Saturday morning.

Dominion Energy reported that more than 35,000 of its customers were without power around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. The southeastern part of the state — including Norfolk, Newport News and Virginia Beach — was most affected, with more than 30,000 customers without power. More than 900 customers in the Richmond area and 141 in Northern Virginia also were without power.