Thousands lose power in Virginia as Ian’s remnants sweep through region

The remnants of Hurricane Ian is dumping heavy rains onto parts of the Washington region, leaving tens of thousands of people without power in Virginia on Saturday morning.
Appalachian Power reported nearly 22,000 of its Virginia customers also had power outages, and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reported 281 customers without power, according to outage maps.
Several inches of rain were forecast Saturday for Appalachian North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, with the potential for six inches and “considerable” flooding in parts of western North Carolina and southwestern Virginia, according to the National Hurricane Center.
“Gusty” winds were hitting the central and southern parts of the Appalachian region Saturday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph off the coasts of North Carolina and Virginia, the Hurricane Center said.
This story is developing and will be updated.