A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County, police said. The incident occurred in a parking lot off Jeff Todd Way just before 7 a.m. Police said a man walked up to a vehicle with multiple occupants, a confrontation occurred, and the man fired multiple rounds inside the car.

At least one person was struck by bullets, according to Fairfax County police. That man, who has not been identified, was dropped off at a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police said they expect it was not a random act, and that the assailant and occupants of the car knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing and an arrest had not been made by Sunday afternoon.

