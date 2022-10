It was unclear when and where the boy was shot, police said. He was in stable condition by Sunday evening with non-life-threatening injuries.

D.C. police said they found the 2-year-old in the 2500 block of Q Street SE when officers responded to a traffic accident about 12:25 a.m. Sunday. A department spokesperson said the shooting appeared to have taken place in Prince George’s County, and the driver of the vehicle was trying to take the boy to a hospital when the accident occurred.