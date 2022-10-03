Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It is to our good fortune that J. Jones was an actress. Actors must be observant, and Jones certainly was in the letter she wrote on Dec. 11, 1836, to a friend in Philadelphia. They can also be a little catty. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jones was in Washington. She explained that her boardinghouse was preferable to her previous accommodations — in Baltimore — which had left her “half starved and smothered in dirt.” Washington was superior, though the cost of her room — $14 a week — was pricey.

“Everything is very high,” Jones wrote. “They take every advantage during the session. It is their harvest and they make the most of it.”

In other words: Retailers jacked up the prices when Congress was in town.

Jones was in Washington to perform at the National Theatre, which was only a year old when she wrote to Mrs. Sarah Ritchards. Scans of that letter and another Jones wrote a month later were made available to the National after my August column on the theater’s archives. The letters are owned by a collector who wishes to remain anonymous.

Advertisement

“I was thrilled — and fascinated by the content,” David Kitto, the theater’s executive director, told me.

“This place is very gay at present,” Jones wrote. “We have the great folks of all nations assembled here. They ride a good deal. It is considered vulgar to walk. I sit at the window to see the carriages and four with their splendid liveries dash along the avenue. I am afraid I shall have to confine myself to the vulgar part of the community.”

Jones wrote that the National was “very handsome and comfortable but has not been so well attended as it ought.”

Every actor’s lament: Anything less than a full house is an insult.

Jones was appearing in a two-act farce called “Scan. Mag, or The Village Gossip,” by English playwright John Poole.

That odd title? “Scan. Mag” is short for “scandalum magnatum,” a Latin expression used in Britain to describe slander against politicians. Jones played the gossip, Mrs. Caudle.

Advertisement

I couldn’t find a review of the play in any contemporary newspapers, but on Dec. 14, 1836, the Alexandria Gazette praised the theater’s new company, writing “the company of last season has been purified by the discarding of those who were considered irremediably dull, and the adding of others who are nightly proving themselves to be good actors.”

Truly advice for any producer: Discard the irremediably dull!

“I have not been yet to visit the Capitol or the Presidents house but anticipate a great treat,” Jones wrote.

That sentiment sounded familiar to Kitto.

“I know that the artists who play here who haven’t been in D.C. before look forward to touring the city,” he said.

Jones wrote to Ritchards again on Jan. 22, 1837. She included some local entertainment news, tinged, as before, with disappointment: “Mr. James Howard and [his] wife are here. He gave two concerts, not well attended. The fact is there are so many private parties among the fashionables they have no time to devote to publick amusements.”

Advertisement

A celebrity was expected at the National Theatre for Saturday’s performance: Antonio López de Santa Anna, the president of Mexico.

Jones described him as a “cold-blooded murderer” but allowed that Santa Anna’s presence would guarantee a full house. “He will prove a very attractive Star,” she wrote.

I’d love to have met “Aunty Jones,” as she described herself in one letter, not only to talk with her about the Washington of the 1830s but to hear more about her friends. She mentions mutual acquaintances to Sarah, including a woman named Beck (short for Rebecca?).

Beck appeared to be a bit of a downer.

“The fact is, her letters are so filled with discontent and unhappiness that I gave her a blowing up in my last [letter], which I presume has given her offence,” Jones wrote. “I told her she had a kind and affectionate husband and it was her duty to render him comfortable and happy, and not annoy with her unhappy disposition, as he was doing every thing for the best and her welfare.”

And then there’s Lizy, who still isn’t married. “What is she about?” Jones wrote, apparently exasperated.

What indeed? The voice may be from nearly 200 years ago but it’s wonderfully familiar.

Said Kitto: “This is as close to the beginning of the theater as anything we’ve found to date, only one year off from the opening. I hope there’s more.”

GiftOutline Gift Article