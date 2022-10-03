Who are the Oath Keepers going to trial on seditious conspiracy charges?

Watkins, an Army veteran and bartender, is accused of merging her local Ohio militia with the Oath Keepers in 2020. She became a recruiter and organizer in advance of the Capitol attack and was involved in plans to store weapons outside D.C., according to prosecutors. Like Rhodes, she expressed hope that Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act and deploy militias to the Capitol. She entered the building in a military-style “stack” with other Oath Keepers as rioters breached doors on the east side, telling them to “push” and “get in there,” court records say. She has said she is now “appalled” by what happened on Jan. 6, and her attorney has said that she was misled into believing “the false and inflammatory claims of the former president.”