Oath Keepers trial live updates Openings begin in seditious conspiracy case

Opening statements are underway in the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and other members of the extremist group who face seditious conspiracy and other charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
What to know about the Oath Keepers sedition trial
- Stewart Rhodes, founder and leader of Oath Keepers, is charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 riot.
- He is accused of guiding a months-long effort to unleash politically motivated violence to prevent the swearing-in of President Biden.
- Rhodes is the most high-profile person charged in the investigation so far.
- Five members of the extremist group Oath Keepers, including leader Stewart Rhodes, face trial.
- Prosecutors will try to convince jurors that Rhodes and his group intentionally conspired to use force to prevent President Biden’s swearing-in.
- The trial is an important step in the wider probe, analysts say.
1/2
The defendants came from Texas, Florida, Ohio and Virginia, and allegedly led a group that traveled to Washington and staged firearms nearby before forcing entry through the Capitol Rotunda doors in combat and tactical gear.