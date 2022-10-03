The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Oath Keepers trial live updates Openings begin in seditious conspiracy case

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers. (Susan Walsh/AP)
Updated October 3, 2022 at 10:58 a.m. EDT|Published October 3, 2022 at 10:17 a.m. EDT

Opening statements are underway in the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and other members of the extremist group who face seditious conspiracy and other charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rhodes and four co-defendants — Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell — have pleaded not guilty to felony charges alleging that they conspired for weeks after the 2020 presidential election to unleash political violence to oppose the lawful transfer of power to Joe Biden.

What to know about the Oath Keepers sedition trial

The defendants came from Texas, Florida, Ohio and Virginia, and allegedly led a group that traveled to Washington and staged firearms nearby before forcing entry through the Capitol Rotunda doors in combat and tactical gear.

