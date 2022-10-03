Oath Keepers trial live updates Openings begin in seditious conspiracy case

As part of the planning to interrupt the congressional proceedings on Jan. 6, 2021, the Oath Keepers staged weapons in a hotel across the river from D.C., in a hotel in Arlington, “to physically prevent members of Congress from certifying the election,” federal prosecutor Jeffrey S. Nestler said in his opening statement. Making an agreement to do that, even if it wasn’t in writing or spoken specifically, qualifies as a conspiracy, Nestler said.

Nestler pointed out each of the five defendants in the courtroom to the jury, starting with Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes. Nestler explained that Oath Keepers recruits largely from former members of the military and law enforcement. He said that “the term Oath Keepers derives from soldiers’ oaths to defend the constitution against all enemies, and the idea that oath must be kept for life. But Rhodes perverts that oath. He says they should disobey orders that he says are unconstitutional.”