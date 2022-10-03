Justice

What you need to know about the Oath Keepers trial

By
, 
and 
 
October 3, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. EDT
Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, has been charged with seditious conspiracy. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Stewart Rhodes is on trial in federal court in Washington along with four people described by prosecutors as “top lieutenants” in the militia-movement group he founded, the Oath Keepers. Rhodes is the highest-profile defendant charged so far in the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and is accused of steering a months-long effort to prevent by force the swearing-in of President Biden. Rhodes is among 14 fighting the historically rare charge of seditious conspiracy in what the government has called one of the largest investigations in U.S. history.

