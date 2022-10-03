Jury finds D.C. man guilty of killing girlfriend, whose body was never found

Gift Article Share

Prosecutors never showed jurors photos of a bloody crime scene, or presented a murder weapon. They never called anyone to testify about witnessing 34-year-old Olga Ooro get killed. But on Monday, after less than a full day of deliberations, a D.C. Superior Court jury found Darnell Sterling, 57, guilty of second-degree murder in the case, apparently believing prosecutors’ assertion that Sterling had killed Ooro inside her apartment, then went to great lengths to dispose of her body.

Ooro went missing on July 16, 2020, sometime after she, her 7-year-old son and Sterling went to dinner at a Navy Yard restaurant. Prosecutors played security video that captured the three entering the elevator of Ooro’s Northwest D.C. apartment building, after Ooro appeared to wave Sterling inside.

She would not be seen again. Two days later, her son was found wandering the floor outside their apartment, stopping and asking an unknown neighbor, “Have you seen my mommy?”

Dozens of Ooro’s family and friends testified about how they have not heard from Ooro in two years, and how there was no way Ooro would leave her son alone for hours, let alone days. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Liebman and Kristian Hinson called bank and phone company officials to testify that there was no evidence that Ooro’s credit cards or cellphone had been used since her disappearance.

“No one has seen or heard from Olga Ooro. And that’s because she’s dead. She’s dead because of Darnell Sterling,” Liebman told the jury during his closing argument Friday.

Murder trials where a victim’s body has not been found — sometimes referred to as “no body” cases — are rare but not unheard of. Prosecutors must first convince jurors that the victim is dead, and then try to tie the death to a particular suspect.

Liebman, a veteran homicide prosecutor in the U.S. attorney’s office, conceded that the prosecutors’ case was based on indirect, circumstantial evidence. But, he said, evidence pointed to Sterling, asserting that he had killed Ooro by “throwing her against the wall.”

Sterling’s attorney, Howard McEachern, said there was no evidence to support that assertion. Prosecutors pointed only to a drop of blood found on a wall in Ooro’s apartment, about six feet above the floor.

McEachern argued early in the proceedings that there was no evidence Ooro was dead. But by the end of the two-week trial, the defense attorney seemed to focus on raising doubt with jurors that Sterling was responsible.

Prosecutors argued that Sterling hid Ooro’s body in the apartment for seven hours as he scrubbed the crime scene. He then carted her body off in a dolly to his car and drove through the night to Ocean City, Md., prosecutors said. At some point along the way, he dumped her body, they said.

But McEachern told jurors that prosecutors had offered no evidence that Ooro’s son — who was in the two-bedroom apartment at the time prosecutors say Sterling killed his mom — heard or saw anything unusual, nor had any other witnesses.

“We heard nothing from witnesses in the apartment. If all of that actually did happen, you would have expected [Ooro’s son] would have told somebody,” he argued.

Prosecutors noted that Sterling was arrested and charged with assaulting Ooro less than a week before she went missing. In exchange for being released from secure detention, a judge ordered him to stay away from Ooro and to show up at his next hearing. He agreed to do both. That next hearing was scheduled for two days after Ooro’s disappearance.

Prosecutors relied heavily on security-camera footage in Ooro’s apartment to piece together a timeline. The footage showed a man prosecutors identified as Sterling coming and going, using a handcart to drag a large object under a blanket through the garage doors. Prosecutors showed jurors video of the man struggling to get the large object on the cart and through the garage doors, which he opened with Ooro’s key fob.

McEachern said the man using the cart in the video was not Sterling. At one point, McEachern said Ooro’s ex-boyfriend, her son’s father, was a more likely suspect because the two often argued about their son’s joint-custody arrangement. Sterling did not testify, but he scribbled notes during the proceedings.

Highway cameras captured Sterling’s vehicle coming and going from Ocean City in the wee hours. Sterling later told police that he spent the weekend in Ocean City, although video cameras showed he returned to Ooro’s apartment a night earlier — to finish cleaning the crime scene, prosecutors argued.

Judge Maribeth Raffinan is scheduled to sentence Sterling on Feb. 3.

