How Design Army’s Pum Lefebure would spend a perfect day in D.C.

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. Pum Lefebure was 16 when, on a trip to the United States, the Bangkok native flew from New York to Washington, glanced at D.C. from high above and made herself a promise: “I will live here one day.”

“Everything was green and beautiful, and there was so much space,” Lefebure recalls. “It was love at first sight. Because I grew up in a city of 10 million people, I had never seen a space so bright. For me, at 16 years old, D.C. looked like heaven, in a way.”

Three decades later, Lefebure doesn’t just call the District home — the entrepreneur is a fixture of D.C.’s creative community, having co-founded the H Street firm Design Army with her husband, Jake, and launched the studio space At Yolk. Over the course of her career, during which she has grown from a foreign exchange student who didn’t know English to a chief creative officer and industry trailblazer, Lefebure has crafted campaigns for such clients as Pepsi, Bloomingdale’s and the Academy Awards.

The Brookland resident is fittingly inventive on her perfect day in D.C., beginning and ending her day in unusual locales — and squeezing in plenty of food and fashion in between.

When I open my eyes, I want to wake up inside of the [Yayoi] Kusama exhibition at the Hirshhorn after a night at the museum. I’d start my day by walking around the Hirshhorn to get my creative brain going, then walk over for a quick breakfast at the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden. It has that Parisian vibe, and a fall day there would just be perfect. I’d sit there with my feet in the water with my daughter, Sophie — she just went to New York for college, so I miss her dearly — and enjoy some coffee and a croissant.

I need to have some self-care time, and I like getting a medical grade facial — not a little spa but the real deal — so I’d go to the MI Skin Dermatology Center. Dr. [Melda] Isaac is amazing, and her staff is incredible. After 90 minutes, I’d magically appear at the Ritz-Carlton spa in Georgetown to melt the tension away with a massage.

Next, I’d do lunch at Centrolina at CityCenterDC. There’s usually a cool art installation there, so it would be quite nice to sit outside with Sophie and my French bulldog, Luna. I’d order the pasta of the day, with a little bit of champagne — after detoxing, I need to put some bad stuff back in me. Then I’d stop by Maketto on H Street for a quick afternoon coffee break. It’s a one-stop shop since they also have cool sneakers and T-shirts and I can do some shopping as well.

In the evening, I’d go for a walk from the Yards over to Nationals Park — it’s a really lovely place to watch the sunset, enjoy the scenery and do some sketching. Then I’d stop by Somewhere, which is another coffee shop that sells sneakers and clothing, too. A lot of people don’t know about this store, but they carry really cool brands — it’s almost like a fashion-as-art space, and the owners spend time carefully selecting the pieces there.

For dinner, I’m going to eat at the White House with all of my creative friends and a meal from Sidra Forman, who is this really incredible private chef. She only cooks with the best available seasonal ingredients, she does great wine pairings and makes this herb-based cocktail that is so unique, and I always taste something I have never tasted before. She’s an incredible florist as well, so it’s the whole package when you have her do dinner. Since I love Duke Ellington, and would want to celebrate the king of jazz who was a true Washingtonian, we’d have a pianist playing his music the whole evening.

Then I’d walk across the street to the Off the Record bar, in the basement at the Hay-Adams. My husband would join me at the end of the evening, and I’d have a gin and tonic in front of the fireplace. After a few drinks, we’d sneak into the National Arboretum — I just think that place is magic — and fall asleep watching the stars.

